Will MS Dhoni play in CSK's high-voltage clash against MI? Coach shares major update

Mumbai:

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is yet to play a single game in the ongoing IPL 2026. The keeper-batter has been training with the squad for over two weeks now, but has been out of action, with the team management not sharing a possible date for his return. Earlier, several media reports claimed that Dhoni could return to action in the high-voltage clash against Mumbai Indians on April 23, but ahead of the contest, CSK’s bowling coach Eric Simmons confirmed that a decision hasn’t been made.

He shared that Dhoni and the medical unit have the final say regarding his possible return and his participation against Mumbai will be decided on the matchday morning.

"A decision on him (Dhoni) will be taken tomorrow by him and the medical staff, if he is absolutely ready to go," Simmons said on the eve of the match.

Notably, Dhoni has been out with a calf injury and hasn’t travelled with the team for away games and was also absent from the home fixtures. He finally decided to travel for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, indicating that the veteran could feature in the contest, but Dhoni was in the pavilion. However, before the game, he was spotted training with the CSK players.

What’s the update on Rohit Sharma?

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is very likely to sit out of the clash against Chennai. In the previous game, captain Hardik Pandya shared that the opener could miss the El Classico of Indian cricket and nothing has changed. The veteran hasn’t taken part in the training sessions and in his absence, Will Jacks is expected to return to the playing XI and open alongside Quinton de Kock.

In that case, Mitchell Santner could be dropped from the playing XI as Sherfane Rutherford and A Ghazanfar could feature as the two other foreigners. Meanwhile, Jacks’ return will heavily boost MI’s batting, which has suffered in IPL 2026 so far.

Also Read: