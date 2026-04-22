Lanka Premier League set to begin on July 10, final on August 5

New Delhi:

The Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo will be joining the list of venues for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in 2026. This marks a big milestone for the tournament, as SSC will host matches for the first time, after recently making a name for itself by hosting the inaugural floodlit match at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Meanwhile, the sixth season of the LPL will run from July 10 to August 5, returning to its familiar mid-year slot. The tournament was originally meant to be held late in 2025, but Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) decided to push it back to focus on preparations for the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India. Although the LPL was briefly planned for March after the World Cup, those dates didn’t work out, especially with the IPL going on simultaneously. So, the tournament will now return to its usual summer period in 2026.

This edition of the LPL will be the first to feature four venues. In addition to the SSC, matches will also be held at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Pallekele, and Dambulla. The SSC’s inclusion is especially significant as it’s a ground that has hosted some of Sri Lanka’s most iconic cricket moments and the recent upgrades to accommodate floodlit matches make it an ideal spot for the tournament, as it was seen during the global tournament.

Will there be a sixth team in LPL?

There had been whispers about adding a sixth team to the competition, but with no official word yet, it looks like the LPL will stick with five teams for now. Also, some of the franchise ownerships are expected to change, though nothing has been confirmed at this point.

Foreign player registration opens on May 4, and while interest is expected to be high, the tournament’s timing clashes with other big leagues like The Hundred, Major League Cricket, and Global T20 Canada. This could make it harder for the LPL to bring in the top players, but the excitement around the tournament is sure to continue to build.

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