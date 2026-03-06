Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces strict ban on social media for children under 16 in landmark Budget move

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled a bold statewide ban on social media access for children below 16 during his recent budget presentation, targeting the alarming rise in mobile phone dependency among youth. The policy aims to shield young minds from addictive algorithms, cyberbullying, mental health risks and exposure to harmful content that experts link to increased anxiety, depression and disrupted sleep patterns in adolescents.

Triggered by rising mobile addiction concerns

Karnataka's decision stems from mounting evidence of smartphones' toll on children, with studies showing over 70% of kids aged 10-15 spending more than three hours daily on apps like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Parents and educators have reported plummeting attention spans, academic dips, and social isolation, exacerbated by post-pandemic screen time surges. Siddaramaiah highlighted these dangers, vowing the ban as a "proactive shield" to reclaim childhoods lost to digital overload.

Implementation and enforcement measures

The ban mandates age verification on platforms, parental controls via Aadhaar-linked apps, and penalties for non-compliant tech firms including fines up to ₹10 lakh per violation. Schools must integrate digital detox programs, while police will monitor cyber cafes and mobile shops to block underage access. A dedicated task force under the Women and Child Welfare Department will oversee rollout, with awareness campaigns starting next month to educate families on healthy alternatives like outdoor sports and reading.

Broader vision for youth protection

Positioned as a budget priority with Rs 50 crore allocation, the measure signals Karnataka's push toward "tech-tempered growth," blending innovation with safeguards. Critics praise it as progressive, drawing parallels to Australia's recent under-16 curbs, though app developers warn of enforcement hurdles. Siddaramaiah framed it as paternal duty: "Our children's future cannot be outsourced to algorithms- it's time to unplug and rebuild real connections."