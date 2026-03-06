Advertisement
  3. Nepal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Balen Shah edges KP Sharma Oli as RSP dominates early vote counts
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Updated:

Polling officials seal ballot boxes upon the conclusion of voting in the Nepal parliamentary elections in Kathmandu.
Polling officials seal ballot boxes upon the conclusion of voting in the Nepal parliamentary elections in Kathmandu. Image Source : PTI (FILE)
Kathmandu:

Vote counting for Nepal's 2026 House of Representatives elections commenced late Thursday night following the close of polls at 5 pm, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's first general elections since the violent Gen Z-led protests that ousted the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition government last year. Preliminary results show the Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) surging ahead with leads in 23 seats, while traditional powerhouses Nepali Congress and CPN-UML trail with just three seats each, signaling a potential seismic shift in Nepal's fractious political landscape. The Election Commission anticipates completing the entire tally by Friday night, with vote sorting underway across polling stations amid heightened scrutiny to ensure transparency after last year's unrest eroded public trust in institutions. Voter turnout reached an impressive 60 per cent, fuelled by unprecedented youth participation, and officials credit the smooth initial phase to enhanced voter education campaigns, inter-party cooperation and stringent security deployments that prevented disruptions despite lingering tensions from the protests.

As counting progresses into Friday, early leads spotlight independent voices like Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, a prime ministerial aspirant who has taken an initial edge over veteran KP Oli in a fiercely contested race, underscoring the Gen Z generation's appetite for anti-establishment figures promising reform. KP Oli, Chairman of CPN-UML, urged voters pre-polls to back "experienced, patriotic, democratic, and progressive forces" for peace, good governance, and development, while expressing unwavering confidence that his party- despite current lags- will clinch a majority or at least emerge as the largest parliamentary bloc, with candidate Mahesh Basnet poised for victory. Oli's rhetoric framed the elections as a mandate to restore "Loktantra" (democracy), end anarchy and normalise daily life post-protests, even as he alleged campaign-era voter intimidation, rumors, and divisive tactics sowed confusion. The Officiating Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari praised the peaceful polling process post-voting, noting the stakes for governmental and EC credibility after Gen Z's upheaval demanded accountability.

With results trickling in hourly, the focus sharpens on swing constituencies where RSP's momentum could consolidate into a governing plurality, challenging the duopoly of Congress and UML that has long dominated Nepali politics. Observers highlight logistical feats in accelerating counts- centralised stations processing high-volume urban ballots from Kathmandu and Bhaktapur, where Oli himself voted- aiming to sidestep past delays that fueled skepticism. Should trends hold, RSP's 23-seat lead hints at a youth-driven realignment prioritising stability and anti-corruption, potentially thrusting Balen Shah toward premiership contention and forcing Oli's CPN-UML into coalition maneuvers. As Friday night deadlines loom, all eyes remain on the Election Commission's live updates, with the outcome poised to redefine Nepal's path from protest-fueled instability toward democratic renewal or further coalition gridlock.

    Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stressed that the election must help restore stability and democratic order in Nepal, while expressing confidence that his party would secure a strong mandate in the General Elections 2026.The election held in Nepal on Thursday was overall peaceful.Oli, who is the Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal - Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), said the election carries the responsibility of reinforcing peace and ensuring citizens can continue their daily activities without fear.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Oli said, "This election has to maintain peace and order and ensure the public that normalcy is back in the nation so that people can continue their business and activities without fear or restraints."He added that the polls should help reinstate democracy and bring the country back onto a stable democratic path."This election should reinstate the Loktantra, and anarchic as well as violent activities should be put to an end. It should again bring the country back to the democratic track and lead the nation and the public to the path of stability," he added.He said that the election should bring to power leaders who support peace, good governance and development."This election should elect those who are on the side of peace, good governance and development, the experienced, patriotic, democratic and progressive forces, with a landslide victory," he said, noting that the polls are taking place after an unusual political situation and carry the responsibility of restoring normalcy. He added, "This election has extraordinary responsibility because it is being held after an unusual situation and has to be held. This election has the responsibility to transform the unusual situation to usual. I am confident that this election will work on that front."

