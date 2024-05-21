When Akshay Kumar 'accidentally' collided with bike of RTO officer, here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar recently appeared on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's show, Dhawan Karenge, where he touched upon various interesting topics including his kids' future plans and whether they would be joining the film industry or not. On the show, he also shared one such interesting incident when he 'accidentally' collided with the bike of an RTO officer.

While mentioning the incident which occurred during his stay in Bangkok, he added, "I remember an incident that taught me the significance of humility and bowing down. When you humble yourself, you gain the resilience to navigate through any challenge or obstacle. Once, while driving, I accidentally collided with the bike of an RTO officer while making a turn, causing both of us to fall. Scared, I immediately apologized, bowing to him. The officer assisted me in getting my bike and helmet up and calmly advised me to drive slowly and carefully."

During the show, he also talked about how his father helped him in pursuing his choice of career. ''My father realized my disinterest in studies and helped me move to Bangkok at an early age. I liked the country. Right from the minute you leave the plane, you find everyone bowing down to you with their hands joined. It feels very nice and beautiful especially when you realize that it's actually taken from our culture and followed so politely there,'' he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. The film failed to churn out big at the box office despite being released during the festive season of Eid. He will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. He recently updated his fans that he and Arshad have finished their Rajasthan schedule.

