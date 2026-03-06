Balen Shah: From rapper and engineer to Nepal's rising political star

Kathmandu:

Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen Shah, has emerged as a transformative figure in Nepalese politics, blending his unconventional background as a rapper, structural engineer, and former Kathmandu mayor into a potent challenge against the establishment. At 35, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) senior leader and prime ministerial aspirant first stunned the nation in 2022 by winning the Kathmandu mayoralty as an independent, securing 61,767 votes against candidates from Nepali Congress and CPN-UML. His meteoric trajectory, from underground rap battles to city hall reforms and now national contention in Jhapa-5 against ex-PM KP Sharma Oli, captures a youth-driven revolt against decades of traditional party dominance.

Roots in rap and engineering

Shah first gained fame in Nepal's hip-hop scene through high-energy rap battles like Raw Barz, where his sharp lyrics critiqued corruption and inequality, amassing a massive social media following among Gen Z. A civil engineering graduate, he balanced music with professional work on development projects nationwide before pivoting to politics, later pursuing a PhD at Kathmandu University. This dual identity as a "musician-social media enthusiast" over stereotypical politician fuelled his 2022 upset, powered by digital campaigns promising to 'clean up the capital' rather than relying on party networks.

Mayoral tenure: Bold reforms and controversy

As mayor, Shah adopted a decisive style, launching aggressive drives against illegal encroachments, digitising municipal services, and overhauling waste management, earning praise from supporters for tackling entrenched issues head-on. Critics, however, labelled him confrontational for bypassing processes, yet his anti-establishment appeal resonated with urban youth disillusioned by systemic failures. In January 2026, he resigned to join RSP, initially a target of his criticism, becoming a senior leader and PM candidate, contesting Oli's Jhapa-5 stronghold to symbolise generational change.

National ambition amid 2026 election surge

Shah's RSP manifesto emphasises constitutional rights like food, housing, healthcare, education, and jobs, aligning with Gen Z demands post-2025 protests that ousted Oli's coalition. Early 2026 poll leads, with RSP ahead in over 50 seats including Shah's edge over Oli, position him as a "saviour" figure embodying spontaneity, "no plan is the plan", and elusiveness, likened to "the Phantom" by observers. His Jhapa-5 campaign, complete with fan selfies amid adoring crowds, underscores a broader shift, potentially ending the Nepali Congress-CPN-UML-Maoist triopoly if trends hold.