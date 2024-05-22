Singham Again: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty spend time with SSB soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : SSB'S X ACCOUNT Singham Again duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty spend time with SSB soldiers

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again' is one of the most awaited films of Bollywood. Fans are eagerly waiting for its release. A few days ago, many glimpses of the shooting of the film surfaced on social media. Now actor Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty were seen with soldiers in Kashmir. Sashastra Seema Bal has shared some glimpses with Ajay and Rohit by posting on their official X account. Both are seen spending time with the soldiers on the border.

Ajay Devgn was seen in the police uniform

Sashastra Seema Bal shared a video and picture on X, in which Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty are seen spending time with the soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir. In the picture, Ajay is seen in the police uniform. He came straight from the shooting of 'Singham Again' to meet the soldiers. The video is getting a lot of love on the internet.

Arjun Kapoor ends the shooting of 'Singham Again'

Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of himself with Rohit Shetty on his Instagram and wrote that he has finished shooting for 'Singham Again'. The actor described this film as one of the best films of his career. Expressing his gratitude towards the franchise, Arjun further wrote, 'I feel blessed to be a part of one of the most entertaining franchises of Indian cinema. I can't wait to see our film in theatres.'

About the film

‘Singham Again’ is the third instalment of the ‘Singham’ franchise. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be seen in important roles in the film. The film is expected to hit the theatres on August 15 this year. The first two parts of this film franchise were received well by the audience. Now it remains interesting to see whether the third film will be able to live up to the expectations.

