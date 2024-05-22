'There's no argument...', Alia Bhatt's Instagram story amid debate over her citizenship goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt's Instagram story amid citizenship trolling is garnering attention

Voting took place in Maharashtra on May 20 under the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. Along with the common people, many celebs also participated enthusiastically on the occasion of this great festival of democracy. All the stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan reached the polling booth and exercised their voting rights. Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan' these days, also voted, but his wife and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was not seen with him. After this, a debate once again erupted regarding Alia Bhatt's citizenship.

Alia does not have Indian citizenship

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt does not have Indian citizenship. The actor holds British citizenship. Amidst the debate on social media, Alia Bhatt has shared a cryptic post on Instagram. Although there is no comment in this post regarding not voting and her citizenship, it is still believed that this post of Alia is a response to the debate about her not voting.

What did Alia Bhatt write?

Alia wrote on her Instagram story, “Love. No such argument, no matter how strong, can defeat that word.'' Along with this, Alia also added the hashtag of 'The Good Word'. This post of the actress is becoming increasingly viral. Screenshots of the actress' post are going viral. Let us tell you, during the promotion of her first Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone', Alia Bhatt revealed that she has British citizenship and does not have an Indian passport.

However, this is not the first time that Alia Bhatt has been trolled online for not having an Indian passport. Even during the last Lok Sabha Elections and Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections, Alia did not cast her vote and got trolled for not being an Indian, according to trolls.

