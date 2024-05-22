Video: Shah Rukh Khan apologises with folded hands as he interrupts live show after KKR's win | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS SRK apologises with folded hands after KKR wins, know why

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday confirmed their place in the IPL 2024 final by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21. As soon as the team won, there was no limit to the happiness of Shah Rukh Khan and his children Suhana-Abram, who were present in the stadium. After KKR's victory, Shah Rukh expressed his happiness and hugged team captain Shreyas Iyer. Then he walked around the entire field and greeted his fans, however during this, the actor was seen apologising to Suresh Raina and Akash Chopra. Read further to know why.

Shah Rukh Khan's video goes viral on social media

This video of Shah Rukh is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this, the actor and his children Suhana Khan and Abram Khan can be seen walking on the field. Meanwhile, while greeting his fans in the stand, they accidentally came in front of the live broadcast camera being covered by Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra on TV. Later, Suhana and Abram walked behind them, and SRK apologised to Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra for disrupting the live coverage.

In the video, the superstar can be seen saying that his entire attention was on his fans present in the stands, due to which he could not pay attention to the live broadcast. After this, he shook hands with both the former cricketers. This video of Shah Rukh, Suresh Raina and Akash Chopra is being liked a lot on social media.

Suresh Raina's post

Suresh Raina also shared pictures of this moment on X and showered love on the Dunki actor. "It was wonderful catching up with the always humble Shah Rukh Khan today. Despite his superstar status, he maintains his down-to-earth demeanour, showcasing humility in every interaction. Congratulations to KKR for making it to the finals! #KKR," read his caption.

