Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's teaser poster of 2nd song from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' out now | Checkout

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2: The Rule second song's poster is out now

Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled and Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer hugely-awaited 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' caused havoc after the makers launched its teaser and the chartbuster song 'Pushpa Pushpa'. Ever since the song's release, it has been trending on social media. Keeping up with fans' excitement, the makers of Pushpa 2 have dropped a teaser poster from the second song. As seen in the poster, it promises to be another catchy track on the likes of 'Saami Saami'. The teaser poster introduces us to Rashmika Mandanna aka Srivalli.

Taking to social media. the makers captioned, "After the takeover by Pushpa Raj with #PushpaPushpa, it is time for The Couple, Srivalli along with her Saami to mesmerise us all #Pushpa2SecondSingle announcement tomorrow at 11.07 AM #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024"

Watch the poster here:

Three units are working on post-production

According to media reports, the post-production work of Pushpa 2 is being done on a large scale. Reportedly, not one but three units are engaged in post-production. There is a lot of VFX in this film. Therefore, post-production work is being carried out with great care.

The film will be released on August 15, 2024

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reprising their roles in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Apart from these two, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bhardwaj and Jagdish will also be seen in the film. Just like the first part, Sukumar has directed this film as well. Srikant Visa has co-written the story of the film with him. It is known that the name of the first part of the film was 'Pushpa: The Rise' and did wonders at the world box office. The second film will be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.