Triptii Dimri to Taha Shah Badussha, actors who became overnight sensations with new releases

Actors who became overnight sensations

Every star in Bollywood has a different story. Some stars take years to shine in the sky of success while many stars start spreading their shine in their initial days. Let us today tell you about some such stars whose early films made them popular on social media overnight. Among these, two stars have also got the tag of 'National Crush'. So, let's have a look at actors who became overnight sensations with new releases.

Taha Shah Badussha

These days Taha Shah remains in the headlines. For the unversed, he is seen here in the role of 'Tajdaar' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. The audience is liking his character in this show. Not only this but after the release of the popular web series, there is a huge increase in Taha's fan following. Taha Shah was also seen making waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri's name is also included in this list. After the release of 'Animal', Triptii became popular on social media overnight. More so that her fans started calling the actor 'National Crush'. Triptii Dimri herself had no idea that the audience would love her small role in 'Animal' so much and she would get the tag of a social media sensation. Despite giving critically acclaimed films initially, Triptii was recognised for her small appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta became a star because of her first film 'Laapataa Ladies'. After the success of this film, Pratibha Ranta became popular on social media overnight. After this film, there has been a significant increase in the number of her followers. After 'Laapataa Ladies', Pratibha Ranta was also seen showcasing her acting skills in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Medha Shankr

The film '12th Fail' was released in the year 2023. Apart from Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr worked in this film. After the release of this film, Medha became popular on social media. There was a huge growth in the number of her followers overnight.

