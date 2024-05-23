Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1,600 candidates contesting polls face criminal cases, says ADR report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As many as 1,644 candidates contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have criminal cases registered against them, of the total 8,337 in the fray, according to an analysis of the data shared by the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Out of these candidates, 1,188 are facing serious criminal charges, which include allegations related to murder, attempted murder, crimes against women, and hate speech.

Here's phase-wise data of candidates facing criminal cases

In Phase 1, out of 1,618 candidates analysed, 252 have criminal cases, and 161 face serious criminal charges.

In Phase 2, among 1,192 candidates analysed, 250 are facing criminal charges, with 167 having serious criminal cases.

In Phase 3, out of 1,352 candidates, 244 have criminal cases, and 172 face serious criminal charges.

Phase 4 had the highest number, with 360 out of 1,710 candidates facing criminal charges, and 274 having serious criminal charges.

In Phase 5, 159 out of 695 candidates have criminal cases, and 122 have serious criminal charges.

In Phase 6, out of 866 candidates analysed, 180 have criminal cases, and 141 face serious criminal charges.

In Phase 7, 199 out of 904 candidates face criminal charges, and 151 have serious criminal cases against them.

Overall, the ADR analysed affidavits of 8,337 candidates out of the total 8,360 candidates.

The first five phases of polling were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The next two rounds of voting will be held on May 25 and June 1. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases, in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

