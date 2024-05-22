What Arvind Kejriwal said when asked, 'will he accept Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he has no "intention" of becoming the next prime minister of the country if the INDIA bloc wins the Lok Sabha polls, saying his aim is to save the country and democracy from the prevailing 'dictatorship'.

Responding when asked will he accept Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, Kejriwal said that no discussions have taken place on this topic in the INDIA bloc. The PM candidate will be decided after Lok Sabha poll results.

Slamming the Union Home Minister, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Amit Shah came to Delhi the day before yesterday and said that all the supporters of Aam Aadmi Party are Pakistanis, are you a Pakistani? We got support in Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Punjab, so are they Pakistanis?... On June 4, the INDIA coalition government will be formed and AAP will be a part of it and the first task will be to get full statehood for Delhi."

In an interview to PTI, the AAP national convener also alleged that if the BJP comes back to power, all opposition leaders will be in jail and it will hijack the elections.

Kejriwal said the opposition INDIA bloc's prime minister will be decided after the results of the Lok Sabha polls are announced on June 4.

He said he felt the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc was gradually inching towards the 300 mark.

"It will form the government on its own. The alliance will give a good, stable government," he added.

The AAP convener said he has no intention of becoming the next prime minister of the country.

"I have no such intention. We (AAP) are a very small party contesting only 22 seats," he said when asked if he considered himself a PM face of the INDIA bloc. Asked if he will accept Rahul Gandhi as prime minister of the country, Kejriwal replied, "There has been no such discussion. It's a theoretical question. We will discuss it when we sit together."

Without naming the BJP, the Delhi chief minister said, "The current Lok Sabha polls were for saving the country and democracy from the prevailing dictatorship."

They will finish democracy if they come back to power, he said.

"Elections will not be held and even if it takes place it will happen as in Russia. Putin either sent the entire opposition to jail or finished them and then held elections and got 87 per cent votes."

