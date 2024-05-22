AB de Villiers highlights 'too much risk' if Virat Kohli to open in T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers during the IPL 2021

AB de Villiers shared his expert opinion on Virat Kohli's role in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, May 22. Virat Kohli's performances as an opener in the IPL 2024 have led many to predict and suggest an opening role for the in-form batter in the mega event in the USA and West Indies starting on June 1.

Kohli is leading the Orange Cap race in the IPL 2024 with over 700 runs at an impressive strike rate. His heroics as an opener have split the cricket fraternity with many, including the former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, suggesting India should promote Kohli to open in the World Cup.

But Kohli's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers believes Kohli should continue to bat in the no.3 role. Kohli has a proven record at no.3 in white-ball international cricket and the legendary South African also believes that role is most suitable for the India star.

"I feel he's a number three batsman and that's where he's most impactful," AB de Villiers told PTI. "He's almost like the captain of the batting team everywhere he goes. He keeps the calmness and composure within the batting unit."

With Yashasvi Jaiswal failing for consistency in the IPL 2024, Kohli has taken the tournament by storm with an aggressive brand of cricket. Kohli boasts an impressive strike rate as an opener and has already lodged 38 sixes in 15 innings in the IPL 2024.

"But if I was playing a TV game, Xbox, he would come in at number three in my team. I feel there's too much risk in those first couple of overs to go and ask Virat to take the game on, to hit the ball in the air. All I want him to do is to bat between overs 4 and 16-17, somewhere there. I feel that's where he's best in the world by a country mile and that's where he's most impactful," de Villiers added.