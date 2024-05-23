Kerala rains: Four dead amid torrential downpours, IMD issues red alert in five districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) People wade through water logged street after heavy rains in Kochi.

Kerala rains: Four people were killed as torrential rains lashed several parts of Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding a red alert in five districts that were likely to receive heavy rainfall.

According to the weather department, the red alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. As per the latest reports, four deaths have been reported from across the state in various rain-related incidents, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said.

Though Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam were earlier placed under an orange alert, the IMD later upgraded the warning, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places there.

Red alert issued

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad continue to be on orange alert, while Kannur and Kasaragod remain on yellow alert, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, parts of the Cochin city corporation in the Ernakulam district were inundated after heavy rainfall on Wednesday (May 22) evening. Houses and major roads in parts of Kochi were flooded in the sudden rains, while low-lying areas of Thrissur city were also inundated.

The KSDMA has warned the fishermen against venturing into sea until further warning. High waves in the range of 0.4 to 3.3 metres and sea incursions are forecast along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam in the south to Kasaragod in the north until Thursday night, authorities said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incessant heavy rains, a state control room has been opened in the Health Department Directorate here as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities, Health Minister Veena George said.

The control room has been launched with the objective of coordinating various activities under the Health Department and clearing the doubts of health workers and the general public, the minister said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Heavy rainfall lashes Kanyakumari, IMD issues very heavy rainfall alert for Kerala