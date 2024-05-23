Buddha Purnima 2024: 5 must-visit Buddhist sites in India for a spiritual journey

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA 5 Buddhist sites in India for a spiritual journey

Buddha Purnima, commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and Parinirvana (final liberation) of Gautama Buddha, falls on May 23 this year. It's a time for spiritual reflection and pilgrimage for Buddhists around the world.

India, the land of Buddha's enlightenment, offers a wealth of sacred sites to deepen your understanding of his teachings and experience the vibrant culture of Buddhism. Here are 5 must-visit locations for an unforgettable spiritual journey on Buddha Purnima 2024

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

Bodh Gaya is the most revered site in Buddhism, where Prince Siddhartha Gautama attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree and became the Buddha. The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, stands as a testament to this pivotal moment in history. Pilgrims from around the world gather here, meditating under the descendants of the original Bodhi Tree and walking the sacred grounds. The serene ambience and the aura of the temple complex make it an ideal place for introspection and spiritual growth.

Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh

Sarnath is where Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment, sharing the core teachings of the Dharma and the Four Noble Truths. The Dhamek Stupa marks the exact spot of this significant event. The site also features the Ashoka Pillar, adorned with the famous lion capital, and several ancient monasteries. Visiting Sarnath during Buddha Purnima allows one to immerse in the teachings of Buddha and reflect on the path to enlightenment.

Lumbini, Nepal

Lumbini is easily accessible from India and holds immense significance as the birthplace of Buddha. The sacred garden, with the Mayadevi Temple marking the exact spot of Buddha's birth, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The area is dotted with ancient ruins, monasteries, and the Ashoka Pillar. Visiting Lumbini offers a unique chance to honour the beginnings of Buddha's life and his journey towards enlightenment.

Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh

Kushinagar is the place where Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana, or final nirvana, after his earthly death. The Parinirvana Stupa and Temple, housing a reclining Buddha statue, are the focal points for pilgrims. The calm and tranquil environment of Kushinagar offers a space for deep meditation and contemplation on the impermanence of life and the journey towards liberation.

Rajgir, Bihar

Rajgir, nestled in the hills of Bihar, was one of Buddha's favorite retreats and a significant center for his teachings. The Gridhakuta Hill, also known as Vulture's Peak, is where Buddha delivered many important sermons. The site also features the Venuvan Vihara, an ancient monastery built by King Bimbisara for Buddha. The tranquil surroundings of Rajgir, coupled with its historical significance, provide a perfect setting for meditation and spiritual reflection.

