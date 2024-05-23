Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: Wishes, images and more

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is one of the most significant festivals in the Buddhist calendar. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. In 2024, Buddha Purnima falls on May 23, a day of reflection, celebration, and spreading the teachings of peace, compassion, and mindfulness. Here’s how you can share the joy and wisdom of this auspicious day with your loved ones through heartfelt wishes, messages, images, and WhatsApp statuses.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: Wishes and messages

May the light of Buddha's teachings guide you always. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Wishing you peace, joy, and harmony on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima.

May the teachings of Buddha enlighten your path and bring you happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima 2024!

Let us follow the path of wisdom and compassion. Happy Buddha Jayanti!

On this holy occasion, may you find the inner peace and happiness that Buddha's teachings bring.

May Lord Buddha remove the obstacles in your life and bless you with peace, health, and happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Vesak! May the teachings of Buddha inspire you to live a life of peace and harmony. Sending love and warm wishes to you and your family.

On Buddha Purnima, let's reflect on the values of compassion, mindfulness, and generosity. May you and your loved ones find peace and happiness on this special day.

May the teachings of the Buddha guide you towards right effort, directing your energy towards meaningful pursuits on this Buddha Purnima.

The journey to enlightenment begins with a single step. Celebrate Buddha Purnima by taking yours towards a life of self-discovery. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Inner light illuminates the path. On Buddha Purnima, ignite your own flame of curiosity to discover the truths within. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Shedding attachments is like lightening the load. On Buddha Purnima, embrace the freedom that comes from letting go to discover your true self.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: Whatsapp and Facebook Status

"May the teachings of Buddha purify our lives and bless us with peace. Happy Buddha Purnima!"

"Wishing everyone a blessed and peaceful Buddha Jayanti!"

"Celebrate the birth, enlightenment, and wisdom of Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima!"

"On this sacred day, let's embrace the path of kindness and compassion. Happy Buddha Purnima 2024!"

"May the teachings of Buddha guide us on the path of love and peace. Happy Buddha Purnima!"

“May his preachings of right thoughts, words and deeds help us create a world of peace and happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima.”

“Win in your mind, and you will win in your reality. Happy Buddha Purnima”

“We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Purnima.”

“This Buddha Purnima, shower yourself with your own love because you deserve it the most. Wishing you all the love for blessed and happy Buddha Purnima.”

"May the wisdom of Buddha illuminate our path. Happy Buddha Purnima!”

Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: Images

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Buddha Purnima 2024

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Buddha Purnima 2024

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Buddha Purnima 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Buddha Purnima 2024

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Buddha Purnima 2024

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Buddha Purnima 2024

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Buddha Purnima 2024

ALSO READ: Vaishakha Purnima 2024: 5 dos and don'ts to follow on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima