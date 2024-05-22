Vaishakha Purnima 2024: 5 dos and don'ts to follow on this auspicious day of Buddha Purnima

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 dos and don'ts to follow on Vaishakha Purnima 2024

Vaishakha Purnima, also known as Buddha Purnima, is a significant day in the Buddhist calendar, marking the birth, enlightenment, and death (Mahaparinirvana) of Lord Buddha. This year, Vaishakha Purnima falls on May 23. This day is celebrated with reverence and devotion by Buddhists around the world. Here are five dos and don'ts to observe on this auspicious occasion.

Dos on Vaishakha Purnima

Meditate and Reflect: Spend time in meditation to calm the mind and reflect on the teachings of Lord Buddha. This practice helps in cultivating inner peace and wisdom. Perform Acts of Kindness: Engage in acts of kindness and compassion. Donate to charity, help those in need, and perform selfless service. These actions embody the essence of Buddha’s teachings on compassion. Visit a Buddhist Temple: Visit a nearby Buddhist temple or stupa to offer prayers and participate in the rituals. This can be a profound way to connect with the spiritual community and deepen your practice. Read and Recite Buddhist Scriptures: Spend time reading or reciting Buddhist scriptures such as the Dhammapada. This helps in gaining insight into Buddha’s teachings and can be a source of inspiration. Observe a Vegetarian Diet: Following a vegetarian diet on this day is a common practice. It reflects the principle of ahimsa (non-violence) and respects the sanctity of all life forms.

Don’ts on Vaishakha Purnima

Avoid Negative Thoughts and Actions: Refrain from harbouring negative thoughts, anger, or resentment. Practice mindfulness and maintain a positive and peaceful mindset. Do Not Consume Alcohol or Intoxicants: Abstain from consuming alcohol or any intoxicating substances. Maintaining a clear and focused mind is essential for spiritual practices. Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food: Do not consume meat or fish. Following a vegetarian diet aligns with the principle of non-violence and respect for all living beings. Steer Clear of Material Excesses: Avoid indulgence in material excesses and luxury. Focus on simplicity and spiritual growth rather than material accumulation. Refrain from Gossip and Idle Chatter: Avoid gossiping or engaging in idle chatter. Use your words mindfully and speak only what is true, kind, and beneficial.

By following these dos and don’ts, you can honour the significance of Vaishakha Purnima and imbibe the teachings of Lord Buddha in your daily life. This day offers a wonderful opportunity to practice mindfulness, compassion, and self-discipline, leading to a more peaceful and fulfilling life.

ALSO READ: Buddha Purnima 2024: Why is Buddha considered an avatar of Lord Vishnu? Know details