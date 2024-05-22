Horoscope Today, May 23: Golden moments for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, May 23: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, May 23, 2024: Today is the full moon date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Thursday. Purnima Tithi will last till 7.24 pm today. Parigh Yoga will last till 12.13 pm today. Also, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 9.17 am today, after which Anuradha Nakshatra will appear. Today is Buddha Purnima. Besides, Chhinnamasta Jayanti will also be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 23, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today your day will be fine. You should avoid doing any big and different work. You should try to resolve any matter through dialogue and peace. You may also be sensitive. Will spend as much time as possible with family members. There are some matters you can consider today. Today is going to be a good day for students. The result of any competitive examination will be in your favour.

Taurus

Today will be a favourable day for you. Many of your plans will be completed on time. The atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. You will have great success in your workplace. You will achieve a lot with your energy. In any difficult situation, you will easily get help from some people. Your material comforts will increase. Will meet old friends. You will get support from your spouse. The planned work will be completed.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. You can plan to hang out with friends. You will feel healthy. Today is a better day for people associated with the marketing of this zodiac sign. Happiness and good fortune will increase in your family. Will try to spend more time with spouse. You will get support from higher officials in the office. Can also work on some new ideas.

Cancer

Today your day will be full of confidence. Businessmen of this zodiac sign can benefit in money matters. Today, work in the office can be completed more easily than every day. Also, your boss may be happy with your performance and give you a nice gift. You will get happiness from the children's side. You will try to fulfil the needs of others. People may be influenced by your energy.

Leo

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Businessmen of this zodiac sign will get more profits than expected. You will get the full opportunity to express your opinion in the office. Other people will be greatly impressed by your plan. Your financial aspect will remain strong. Today is a great day for your loved one. Family members will be helpful to you. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with sales marketing will get many golden opportunities for progress today.

Virgo

Today your day will be mixed. All work can be completed as per your wish. You may face some problems due to excessive concentration. There may be opportunities for some entertainment. You may get some special good news from your children. You should maintain control over your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. You can take part in social work.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. You should avoid getting into the trouble of old things. Getting angry over small things may cause some people to oppose you. There is a possibility of meeting influential people. You may get some new advice in terms of investment. Today your positive image will be created in the eyes of people. Today is a good day for computer students.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. Your incomplete work may be completed. You may get some new opportunities. You are likely to achieve success to a great extent by working together. Today your mind will be happy. You can learn something new. You can get reasonable profits in business. People doing online business will get a big order today.

Sagittarius

Today will bring golden moments. People associated with the field of literature will get some great news. You will establish new dimensions in your career. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Will plan to go to the movie with friends. You will be praised for some work in the office, which will make your mind happy. People who are associated with the film industry will also get a good offer today.

Capricorn

Today your day may be spent in busyness. You may be a little hesitant to take on new responsibilities. Your responsibilities may also increase. There will be better coordination with your spouse. There will be an increase in material comforts. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature. Will receive guidance from parents. You can get help from friends in some special tasks, which will strengthen the friendship.

Aquarius

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today your marital relations will be sweet. You will benefit from everyday tasks. You can think about investing money in business. You will get opportunities to do many new things. You will be ready to help others. There will be a profitable situation in the family. You will benefit from creative work. Your financial position will become stronger due to sudden financial gain.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. With the help of some people, your work can be completed. You may get some good news. Your spouse will try to understand everything about you today. Besides, they can also take advice from you in some work. You will be busy trying to understand people's wishes. You may get some new responsibilities. Today your financial condition is going to be good.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, May 22: Sudden financial gain for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs