Buddha Purnima 2024: Are banks closed tomorrow? Check state-wise list

Banks in several states will be closed on May 23 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, as per the holiday list by the Reserve Bank of India. However, online banking services will continue to be accessible, which have come as a boon for the customers, more notably so on the bank holidays.

In which states/UTs will the banks be closed on Buddha Purnima?

The banks in various states and UTs like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chandigarh, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Jammu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh will remain closed tomorrow.

Know about Buddha Purnima

Buddha Jayanti is a prominent occasion for Buddhists across the globe which is celebrated on May’s full moon day. It is known as thrice blessed day as it commemorates all important occasions if Buddha’s life – his birth in Lumbini, enlightenment in Bodhgaya and Mahaparinirvana in Kusinagar.

Other bank holidays in May

In May 2024, banks will be closed for 14 days as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule. The closures are due to holidays such as Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day), Lok Sabha General Elections 2024, the Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore, Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya, State Day, Buddha Pournima, and Nazrul Jayanti. These holidays may vary across different states.

