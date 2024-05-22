Wednesday, May 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Yuzvendra Chahal scripts historic milestone for Rajasthan after Virat Kohli's wicket in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Yuzvendra Chahal scripts historic milestone for Rajasthan after Virat Kohli's wicket in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed in-form Virat Kohli in the IPL 2024 Eliminator clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium to achieve a big milestone in tournament history.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 22, 2024 22:09 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Yuzvendra Chahal during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal entered history books with Virat Kohli's big wicket in the IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The experienced spinner managed to gain just one wicket as Rajasthan Royals restricted in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru to just 172 after an impressive bowling performance.

Chahal, the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with over 200 wickets, trapped in-form Virat Kohli to take his 66th wicket for the Royals. He surpassed the former Rajasthan pacer Siddharth Trivedi to become the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in IPL. 

The 33-year-old legspinner took a wicket for 43 in the Eliminator and now boasts 66 wickets in 45 IPL innings for Rajasthan. Trivedi held the previous record with 65 wickets in 75 innings during his seven-year stint with the Royals.

Most IPL wickets for Rajasthan Royals 

  1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 66 wickets in 45 innings
  2. Siddharth Trivedi - 65 wickets in 75 innings
  3. Shane Watson - 61 wickets in 70 innings
  4. Shane Warne - 57 wickets in 54 innings
  5. James Faulkner - 47 wickets in 42 innings

Notably, Chahal also leads the bowling chart for his former team Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 139 wickets in just 112 innings. Chahal became the first-ever cricketer to lead the bowling chart for two different IPL teams after picking Kohli's valuable wicket in the IPL 2024 Eliminator.

Related Stories
Yash Dayal conquers past demons to deny IPL's greatest finisher a fairytale finish

Yash Dayal conquers past demons to deny IPL's greatest finisher a fairytale finish

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan lose Kohler-Cadmore after impressive start

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Rajasthan lose Kohler-Cadmore after impressive start

Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL to achieve 8,000 runs

Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter in IPL to achieve 8,000 runs

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement