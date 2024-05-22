Yuzvendra Chahal scripts historic milestone for Rajasthan after Virat Kohli's wicket in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Yuzvendra Chahal during the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal entered history books with Virat Kohli's big wicket in the IPL 2024 Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The experienced spinner managed to gain just one wicket as Rajasthan Royals restricted in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru to just 172 after an impressive bowling performance.

Chahal, the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with over 200 wickets, trapped in-form Virat Kohli to take his 66th wicket for the Royals. He surpassed the former Rajasthan pacer Siddharth Trivedi to become the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in IPL.

The 33-year-old legspinner took a wicket for 43 in the Eliminator and now boasts 66 wickets in 45 IPL innings for Rajasthan. Trivedi held the previous record with 65 wickets in 75 innings during his seven-year stint with the Royals.

Most IPL wickets for Rajasthan Royals

Yuzvendra Chahal - 66 wickets in 45 innings Siddharth Trivedi - 65 wickets in 75 innings Shane Watson - 61 wickets in 70 innings Shane Warne - 57 wickets in 54 innings James Faulkner - 47 wickets in 42 innings

Notably, Chahal also leads the bowling chart for his former team Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 139 wickets in just 112 innings. Chahal became the first-ever cricketer to lead the bowling chart for two different IPL teams after picking Kohli's valuable wicket in the IPL 2024 Eliminator.

