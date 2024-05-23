MEA processing Karnataka govt's request to cancel diplomatic passport of MP Prajwal Revanna

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) MP Prajwal Revanna

Sexual abuse case: The Karnataka government has written to the Ministry of Eternal Affairs (MEA) seeking the cancellation of the diplomatic passport issued to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing women. According to the sources, MEA is processing a letter for the cancellation of the diplomatic passport.

Revanna is at the centre of a sexual abuse case and the Hassan MP is said to have left India late last month, a day after voting for the Lok Sabha elections took place in his constituency. "The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancellation of diplomatic passport in respect of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed," a source said.

Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of MP Prajwal Revanna "along with prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India."

"Shameful that Prajwal Revanna...fled the country on 27th April 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him," Siddaramaiah wrote in his letter.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the accused Mr. Prajwal Revanna has managed to remain in hiding to this day despite the issue of a Look Out Circular, a Blue Corner Notice, and two notices by the Investigating Officer under section 41A CrPC, The FIR against Mr. Prajwal Revanna contains charges in the nature of rape, sexual assault, disrobing women and forcibly video-graphing sexual acts in order to threaten the victims," the Karnataka CM added.

What is the case?

The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual assault by HD Revanna and his son, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against a house help. Both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna are under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government. The probe follows a complaint by a woman who worked in their household, accusing them of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

HD Revanna was arrested on May 4

Earlier on May 14, HD Revanna, who was arrested on charges of a kidnapping case linked to the 'obscene video' case, was released from Parappana Agrahara Jail after he was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives. The judge granted conditional bail to Revanna on a Rs 5 lakh bond. He was arrested on May 4 by SIT officials in a kidnapping case registered against him at the KR Nagar police station in the city.

BJP demands case to be handed over to CBI

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has demanded to hand over the investigation into the alleged obscene video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). "Many prominent names are being heard in connection with this case. Therefore I want to tell the state government that the victims should get justice and for that to happen it is not possible for the SIT but rather the case should be handed over to the CBI. This is what I'm requesting from the state government," he told news agency ANI.

