Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad's KD Hospital due to heat stroke, dehydration

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to Ahmedabad's KD Hospital raising concerns around his health among fans. According to reports, the actor fell after suffering from a heat stroke during the Kolkata Night Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL match on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan was in Ahmedabad to support his team KKR against SRH in the IPL 2024 first playoff match.

Gauri Khan reached Ahmedabad hospital

SRK's wife and actor Gauri Khan reached KD Hospital in Ahmedabad earlier today.

Juhi Chawla, husband inquires about SRK's health

Meanwhile, actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta visited the hospital to check on Shah Rukh Khan's health.

Shah Rukh Khan's KKR reaches IPL 2024 finals

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), owned by Shah Rukh Khan, reached the IPL 2024 final following a thrilling match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The game was attended by the actor and his children - AbRam, Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh Khan recently delivered three blockbuster films: "Pathan," "Jawan," and "Dunki." He has been busy with his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, which is gearing up for the finals. Additionally, King Khan is working on his upcoming film, "King," where he will portray a character with a grey-shaded role as a don.

Shah Rukh Khan's health updates

Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on Shah Rukh Khan's health and hoping for his speedy recovery. The incident has underscored the importance of taking precautions during extreme weather conditions.

