Saturday, May 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shubman Gill fined Rs 24 lakhs after convincing win over Chennai Super Kings

Shubman Gill fined Rs 24 lakhs after convincing win over Chennai Super Kings

Shubman Gill won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for scoring 104 runs off just 55 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2024 10:20 IST
Shubman Gill.
Image Source : AP Shubman Gill.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakhs of his match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 season.

While Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakhs, the other members of Gujarat Titans' playing XI, including the Impact Player have each been individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined INR 24 lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the BCCI/IPL statement read.

More to follow.....

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement