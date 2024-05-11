Shubman Gill fined Rs 24 lakhs after convincing win over Chennai Super Kings

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakhs of his match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 season.

While Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakhs, the other members of Gujarat Titans' playing XI, including the Impact Player have each been individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees.

"As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined INR 24 lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the BCCI/IPL statement read.

