India supports UNGA resolution backing Palestine's full UN membership bid

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS India supports the UNGA resolution backing Palestine's full UN membership bid.

India joined other nations in voting in favour of a draft resolution presented at an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on Friday. The resolution, titled 'Admission of New Members to the United Nations,' supports Palestine's bid to become a full member of the United Nations.

Key points:

The resolution received overwhelming support, with 143 votes in favour, including India's, while nine countries voted against it, and 25 abstained.

The resolution acknowledges Palestine's qualification for UN membership and recommends that the Security Council "reconsider the matter favourably."

India's historic support for Palestine dates back to 1974, when it became the first non-Arab state to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

India was also among the first countries to recognize the State of Palestine in 1988 and established a Representative Office in Gaza in 1996, later relocating it to Ramallah in 2003.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, reiterated India's support for Palestine's UN membership and expressed hope for its endorsement in due course.

The resolution outlines additional rights and privileges for Palestine, effective at the 79th session of the General Assembly in September 2024, including participation in conferences and meetings.

Palestine, currently an observer state, lacks voting rights in the General Assembly but can participate in discussions.

In April, Palestine formally requested the UN reconsider its application for full membership, a process requiring approval from both the Security Council and the General Assembly.

Last month, the US vetoed a Security Council resolution endorsing Palestine's full UN membership bid, highlighting the complexity of the issue.

Currently, Palestine holds non-member observer state status at the UN, similar to the Holy See.

Also read | India completes withdrawal of troops from Maldives ahead of today's deadline