Delhi Waqf Board case: Enforcement Directorate seeks arrest warrant for AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board by seeking a non-bailable arrest warrant against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan. The ED moved a Delhi court on Wednesday to secure the warrant, citing Khan’s purported involvement in a money laundering case connected to the board. Special Judge Rakesh Syal of the Rouse Avenue court has scheduled the matter for April 18, granting the probe agency time to furnish supporting documents for its application.

ED’s pursuit of legal action

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier filed a charge sheet against four individuals, including three associates of the Okhla MLA, about the case. The move to seek an arrest warrant against Khan marks a significant escalation in the legal proceedings.

Previous summons and Khan’s alleged non-compliance

Earlier this week, a Delhi court had issued summons to Khan after the ED alleged that he had failed to comply with previous summonses issued by the central agency. Khan was directed to appear before the court on April 20. The ED claims that Khan did not respond to multiple summonses for questioning on various dates between January and March.

Background of the Delhi Waqf Board case

The investigation into alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board stems from a 2016 case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Khan, who chaired the board at the time, faces accusations of illicitly appointing individuals to the board, causing financial loss to the Delhi government and allegedly benefiting personally. The ED subsequently initiated a money laundering probe, conducting raids last year on premises linked to Khan and seizing incriminating physical and digital evidence.

