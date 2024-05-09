Horoscope Today, May 10: Need of control on expenses for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for May 10: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's horoscope for May 10, 2024: Today is Tritiya Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Friday. Tritiya Tithi will last till 2:51 pm today. Ravi Yoga will start from 10.48 am today till 7.03 am tomorrow. Also, Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 10.48 am today, after which Mrigashira Nakshatra will appear. Today is Akshaya Tritiya. Apart from this, Parshuram Jayanti will also be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of May 10th 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

1. Aries

Today will be a good day for you. You will try to work better in your workplace. You will get success in the work done with hard work. College students of this zodiac sign will get a chance to work on a new project. Support from elders will help you advance your career. Government work that has been pending for a long time will be completed today.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 8

2. Taurus

Today your day will be profitable. You will try to control your expenses. Today you will fulfill your responsibilities well. Today everyone will be impressed by your words. People associated with politics will get some new responsibilities today. Today you will take interest in religious activities. Today is going to be a great day for students. You will get to learn something new from teachers.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 3

3. Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will spend more time with family members. It will be a little difficult for you to take any decision today. Due to excessive work in the office, plans to go somewhere with your spouse will get canceled. There will be more financial gain in some work than expected. Lovemates will talk for a long time and plan to go somewhere. Today children can demand for the dress of their choice.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

4. Cancer

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. It will be good for you to finalize a deal in partnership. Today there will be happiness and prosperity in your married life. Today your position and reputation will increase. Avoid taking any decision emotionally today. You will enjoy different dishes with family members. Today there are chances of you getting sudden financial gain.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

5. Leo

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will go to meet a relative or go to their house. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today you have a good opportunity to take your business forward. Students preparing for the competition will continue their preparation. People associated with politics will get some big success today. Today you will get a chance to attend some social functions.

Lucky colour- White

Lucky number- 2

6. Virgo

Today will be a favorable day for you. Today a friend may come to your house to meet you. Children will give you some good news, which will make all the family members happy. Today you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. Your name will be in some creative work. You will take new steps to improve your future. People associated with the film industry will get a big project, which will bring good financial benefits.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

7. Libra

Today your day will be full of confidence. There will be an increase in faith in religious activities. Today you should avoid hurrying in your work, today your colleagues in the office would like to learn something from you. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Students will decide to learn a computer course today. Problems coming in marital relationship will end. The relationship will become stronger.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 1

8. Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day. Due to the finalization of a big deal in business, you will have a party at home with your family members. Today is going to be a good day for teachers of this zodiac sign. People will get full support from colleagues today. There will be talk of marriage of unmarried people at home today. Today you will remain happy the whole day due to sudden financial gain.

Lucky colour – Purple

Lucky number- 6

9. Sagittarius

Today will be a day that will bring you respect in the society. People will try to connect with you. Today is going to be a good day for students. People looking for a job will get a job offer from a good company. Lovemates should maintain trust in each other, relationships will become stronger. Today you will plan to start an online business. Today a stranger will prove helpful to you.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 9

10. Capricorn

Today is going to be a mixed day. Today you will not make plans to expand your business. You will get cooperation from all the members of the family in completing the family tasks. Long trip plans made with friends may get canceled today. People inclined towards music will get a chance to perform somewhere today. Today is going to be a better day for shopkeepers.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 5

11. Aquarius

Today is going to be a wonderful day. Today you will easily get success in your work. Married life is going to be wonderful. The ongoing discord in the relationship between love mates will end today, we will go to a restaurant to eat. Businessmen of this zodiac sign are going to make good profits today. People working will get a promotion. The influence of people associated with politics will increase.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

12. Pisces

Your energy level will be good. If you do any work with increased energy, it will be completed in less time. Today is an auspicious day for buying furniture. There will be new happiness in marital life. Changes in the life of your spouse will create an atmosphere of happiness. Avoid trusting any stranger today. Businessmen doing partnership business will sit today and make a plan to expand their business.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)