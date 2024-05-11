PM Modi takes a dig at Aiyar's 'Pakistan has nuclear bomb' remark: 'Congress keeps threatening...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Kandhamal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the Congress over its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Pakistan has nuclear bomb' remark and said the party only create fear psychosis in the minds of Indians. In the video, Aiyar is heard saying that India should give respect to Pakistan as it is a sovereign nation and engage with it as it also possesses an atom bomb. He indicated in the video that if a "mad person" comes to power there and uses the atom bomb, it will not be good and will have its effect here too.

PM Modi attacks Congress without naming Aiyar

The Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on Congress over Aiyar's remark without naming the leader and said that the party is "threatening its own people" through "Pakistan is nuclear power" remark.

"Congress keeps threatening its own people. They create fear psychosis in the minds of Indians by reiterating 'Pakistan is a nuclear power. Due to Congress' weak mindset, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have struggled for decades. India will never forget the times when India used to have frequent terrorist attacks and the Congress leaders used to sit with the perpetrators of terrorism. After the 26/11 attacks, Congress didn't set any enquiry on the attacks for fear of upsetting their vote bank," PM Modi said while addressing an election rally in Odisha.

PM Modi urged the people to form the "double-engine government" in Odisha in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state which also vote in the lok Sabha elections simultaneously starting May 13.

"Your vote is important for the realisation of Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat. Your one vote can bring the double-engine govt here. Press the Lotus button and help our candidate win," PM Modi said.

Congress will be limited below 50 seats: PM Modi

PM Modi further attacked Congress and said that the party will be reduced to below 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to clinch to the status of Opposition.

"India has made up their mind that NDA will cross 400 (in Lok Sabha). The people of Congress must note that the country has now decided that on June 4 they won't get the seats that are needed to be the opposition, they will be limited below 50 seats," he said.

The results of the elections will be declared on June 4.