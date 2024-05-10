Industrial production grows 4.9 per cent in March, 5.8 per cent in FY24

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Industrial production grew by 5.8 per cent in Financial Year 2024 against 5.2 per cent expansion in 2022-23, the government data said on Friday. In March, the industrial production was at 4.9 per cent against 1.9 per cent a year ago, the data added.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew 5.2 per cent in March 2024 against 1.5 per cent in the year-ago month.

In March this year, mining production rose 1.2 per cent, and power output increased 8.6 per cent. The IIP grew 5.8 per cent during fiscal year 2023-24 compared to a 5.2 per cent expansion in the preceding fiscal.

