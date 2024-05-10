Indian army set to enhance border surveillance with first Hermes-900 drone delivery on May 18: Report

Follow us on Drones are displayed in a ceremony.

In a strategic move to enhance surveillance capabilities along the Pakistan border, the Indian Army is gearing up to acquire the first Hermes-900 Starliner drone, also known as the Drishti-10 drone, on May 18. The Hermes-900, termed the Drishti-10, is supplied by Adani Defence Systems to bolster India's defence apparatus. Under the emergency powers granted by the Defence Ministry, the first drone will be handed over to the Indian Army on May 18 in Hyderabad.

According to the reports, the army will also procure a Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) and a UAV-launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM).

What is VSHORADS?

The Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) is a state-of-the-art, fourth-generation, man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) designed to counter low-altitude aerial threats such as unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters, and fighter aircraft. Developed indigenously, VSHORADS represents a significant advancement in India's ability to neutralize short-range airborne threats effectively.

What is ULPGM?

UAV Launched Precision Guided Munition (ULPGM), a sophisticated missile system tailored for deployment on drones. ULPGM marks the inaugural installment in a series of precision-guided munition (PGM) missiles specifically engineered for unmanned aerial vehicles. It is poised to become the standard PGM for India's TAPAS BH and Archer NG UAVs, positioning India at the forefront of drone-enabled precision strike capabilities.

Deployment strategy

Once acquired, the Indian Army plans to deploy the drones at its Bhatinda base, providing comprehensive coverage of the entire western border with Pakistan. The Army's acquisition is part of its ongoing efforts to bolster border surveillance and security.

Procurement pattern

The Indian Navy received the first Hermes-900 in January this year, and the second drone is slated for Army use. The third drone will be supplied to the Navy, with the fourth one earmarked for the Army, as per defence officials.

Indigenous focus

Orders for two Hermes-900 drones were placed by the Indian Army, adhering to the requirement that systems be over 60% indigenous and comply with 'Make in India' in Defence initiatives. Adani Defence has collaborated with Israeli firm Elbit for technology transfer, emphasising indigenisation efforts, with 70% of the drones already localised.

Expanded capabilities

Complementing existing drone assets like the Heron Mark 1 and Mark 2, the Indian Army continues to expand its surveillance arsenal with the Drishti-10. The Indian Navy is also set to deploy these drones in Porbandar to monitor the maritime boundary with Pakistan and cover vast stretches of the high seas, leveraging their extended flight range and endurance.

