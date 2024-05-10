Independent MLA writes to Haryana Governor, demands trust vote of Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

Amid the political turmoil in Haryana, Balraj Kundu, the Independent MLA from Meham assembly constituency in Rohtak district, wrote a letter to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya demanding the imposition of President's rule in the state. In his letter, citing that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led the Bharatiya Janata Party falls under the minority, the Meham MLA demanded the Haryana Governor to conduct the floor test of the assembly. It is pertinent to note that the recent development comes after the three independent MLAs from the state withdrew their support from the ruling BJP government in the state.

The three MLAs--Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Gollen, and Dharampal Gonder had earlier announced their decision in a presser held in Rohtak, saying they will now extend support to the Congress in the elections. The press conferenvce was also attended by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and State Congress chief Udai Bhan.

Speaking to the media, Gonder (one of the MLA) said, "We are withdrawing support to the government. We are extending our support to the Congress." He further added that we have taken this decision on various issues including those related to farmers.

Meanwhile, the development follows a mere two months after the BJP broke ties with Dushyant Chautala's JJP, whose 10 MLAs had helped the BJP then to form the government in the state in 2019. Of the JJP's 10 MLAs, at least six have distanced themselves from Chautala.

Earlier, seeking urgent action regarding the present political situation in Haryana, former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala wrote to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. In his letter, the former NDA ally urged the governor to call for the floor test immediately. He said, that if BJP fails to prove its majority, then President's rule should be immediately imposed.

"Given the developments and the clear stance of the party, i.e., JJP, which does not extend its support to the present government and is open to backing any other political party for government formation, it is evident that the incumbent government no longer commands a majority in the legislative assembly," the letter added.

However, amid the current controversy, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the government is safe in the state.

Speaking to the media earlier, the Haryana CM accused Congress of misleading people. He said, "They have nothing to do with anyone. They want to mislead people. They should give in writing to the Governor how many MLAs they have but not mislead like this. We won the Trust Vote recently. When the time comes, we will win it again...They want to divert people's attention. Corruption and scams have happened during Congress' rule..."

Furthermore, it is pertinent to note that with the House strength reduced to 88, the majority mark in Haryana assembly stands at 45. Technically, the BJP government has the support of 43 MLAs now, though the party claimed that four Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLAs too may offer “tactical assistance to the government if needed,” taking the total strength to 47.

