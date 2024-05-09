Haryana political crisis: Ex-BJP ally Dushyant Chautala seeks floor test in Assembly, writes to Governor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala

Haryana political crisis: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former BJP ally Dushyant Chautala wrote to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya demanding a floor test for the present Haryana government to prove its majority in the state assembly. This development comes just two days after three Independent MLAs withdrew their support from the BJP government, pledging their support to the Congress party.

In his letter, he urges the Governor to call for a Floor Test immediately to make the Government prove its majority and impose President's Rule if the Government fails to do so. "Given the developments and the clear stance of the party, i.e., JJP, which does not extend its support to the present government and is open to backing any other political party for government formation, it is evident that the incumbent government no longer commands a majority in the legislative assembly," the letter reads.

Congress has to take step

"Considering the current political situation in the state, it is clear that the present state government is in a minority. In view of this, I have written a letter to the Governor of Haryana, requesting him to convene a floor test in the Legislative Assembly. We do not support the current government, and our doors are open to support any other political party in forming the government in Haryana," said Chautala.

He further said that now it's up to Congress to take this step by seeking a floor test, and the Governor has the authority to order a floor test to determine if the Government has the necessary strength. If it fails to demonstrate majority support, the Governor can then promptly impose the President's Rule in the state.

"The government that was formed two months back is now in the minority because two of the MLAs who supported them - one from the BJP and the other an Independent MLA - have resigned. Three Independent MLAs who were supporting them have withdrawn their support. JJP has clearly said that if a No Confidence Motion is brought against this Government, we will support the Motion. We have also written to the Governor about it. Now, Congress has to take this step (seeking a Floor Test)...The Governor has the power to order a Floor Test to see if the Government has the strength and if it doesn't have the majority immediately implement the President's Rule in the state," he said.

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support

The demand for a floor test arises from the recent defection of three Independent MLAs from the BJP faction to the Congress faction.

Three independent candidates, who earlier sided with the BJP, have now withdrawn their support and extended it to the Congress. According to reports, former CM Hooda and Congress state chief Uday Bhan have informed that MLA Sombir Sangwan from Dadri, MLA Dharampal Gondar from Nilokheri, and Randhir Golan from Pundri have declared support to the Congress.

JJP to vote against BJP

Chautala has also announced that his party would vote against the Nayab Singh Saini-led government in case a no-confidence motion is moved by the Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Addressing a press conference, Chautala said, "If the BJP government is toppled quickly, they would provide support from the outside to facilitate the government's downfall." He emphasised that it is now up to the Congress to decide whether they will take steps to topple the BJP government.

Chautala clarified that they would support from the outside as long as their whip has the power, and their MLAs would vote according to the whip's instructions. He further added that if a floor test were conducted today, JJP MLAs would vote to overthrow the government.

Notably, JJP, an offshoot of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), holds 10 seats in the 90-seat Haryana assembly. In October 2019, the party entered into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to establish a coalition government. However, the partnership dissolved in March of this year.

Also Read: Haryana political crisis: JJP to vote against BJP govt if no-confidence motion moved, says Dushyant Chautala

Also Read: Haryana: Nayab Saini-led BJP govt in trouble after 3 Independent MLAs withdraw support