'Many JJP MLAs are in touch with BJP, no danger to government,' says Manohar Lal Khattar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior BJP leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Senior BJP leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that several Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLAs are in contact with the saffron party adding that there is no danger on the state government. This comes after Congress a couple of days ago informed that three independent candidates who were earlier supporting the BJP government withdrew their support and aligned with the 'Grand Old Party'.

"Several JJP MLAs are in BJP's contact... there is no danger to the government," said Manohar Lal Khattar.

According to reports, some JJP MLAs have also met the former Chief Minister.

Earlier today, JJP leader and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala asked Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to order a floor test after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP government, while the Congress demanded that it should resign on moral grounds as it was now "in the minority".

Chautala, in a letter to the Governor, sought his intervention under Article 174 as the Nayab Singh Saini government does not command a majority.

"The Nayab Saini government was formed with the support of six Independents. While three have withdrawn support, one Independent MLA resigned from the House and his resignation was accepted on April 30. The government no longer has the numbers, necessitating a floor test," it read.

The Congress demanded the President's rule in the state and sought time to meet the Governor on Friday. Leader of Opposition and two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda said the government should resign on moral grounds as "it’s in the minority".

Which three MLAs withdrew support from BJP?

Two days ago, Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support to the BJP government and announced that they would back the Congress.

However, Chief Minister Saini clarified that his government was not in any trouble. His predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, and colleagues claimed that many MLAs were in touch with the BJP and there was "nothing to worry about".

The new government was formed in March after the BJP severed its four-and-a-half-year-old ties with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), led by Chautala. Saini succeeded Khattar, who was fielded from Karnal for the Lok Sabha elections.

With inputs from IANS

ALSO READ | Haryana political crisis: Ex-BJP ally Dushyant Chautala seeks floor test in Assembly, writes to Governor