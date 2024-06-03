Kerala Key Candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check complete list, profile of key contestants

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Key Candidates in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Known for its vibrant political scene, Kerala remains a stronghold for the Congress party. In the 2019 elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) won the majority of seats in Kerala, while the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) did not secure a single seat.

Key contestants

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala are critical for both the INC and NDA. Rahul Gandhi, a potential Congress Prime Ministerial candidate, represents the Wayanad constituency, highlighting the state's importance to the party. The NDA aims to improve its presence in Kerala, focusing on making significant inroads during the upcoming elections.

Prominent candidates include two union ministers, a state minister, three actors, and several MLAs. The BJP-led NDA has fielded the highest number of female candidates, emphasising gender inclusivity.

Key issues

This election cycle has seen heightened activism and contention, with major issues including the CAA implementation, 'love jihad' allegations, controversies surrounding 'The Kerala Story' movie, Manipur violence, Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad, and minority appeasement.

Voting details

Voting in Kerala took place on April 26. Over 2.77 crore voters, including more than five lakh first-time voters, will participate. Kottayam has the highest number of candidates at 14, while Alathur has the fewest at five. In total, there are 194 candidates, with 169 men and 25 women. Vadakara constituency stands out with four female candidates.

Security arrangements

The Election Commission has deployed 66,303 security personnel to ensure a peaceful polling process, with 25,231 booths set up across 13,272 locations. Kerala Police and Central forces are collaborating to safeguard the electoral process.

Constituencies and representation

Kerala ranks 12th among states in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with a total of 20 constituencies—18 unreserved and two reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the 2019 elections, the INC-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) secured 19 out of 20 seats, marking Kerala as the most successful state for the alliance.

Significance for political parties

The Congress aims to replicate its past success and fend off the ruling alliance with the support of its newly established I.N.D.I.A alliance. The NDA is determined to improve its performance in Kerala, targeting substantial gains in the upcoming elections.

