Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch poll results? Check details

With just a few hours remaining before the final announcement of the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, the electoral arena is filled with fervor and anticipation. A total of 8,360 candidates are awaiting the outcome of their efforts to secure victory in the parliamentary constituencies they contested. While both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition-led INDIA bloc have expressed confidence in their victory, the final results on June 4 will determine the fate of all candidates, revealing who among the 8,360 hopefuls have succeeded and who have fallen short.



As announced by the Election Commission of India, it is pertinent to note that the counting of votes will begin at 8 AM tomorrow and is expected to continue until all votes across the 543 constituencies are accounted for.

Earlier, speaking to the media, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar hailed the electoral process in the country conducted across seven phases for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Addressing the press, the CEC said, "We have created a world record of 642 million voters. This is 1.5 times the voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times the voters of 27 countries in the EU. We thank each and every one who took part in this festival of democracy. The Indian elections are indeed a miracle, having no parallel in the world."

Seven Phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

Before delving more onto the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results, let's get a a brief overview of the the dates for polling, what happened in 2014 and 2019 and details on when and where to watch the results.

Phase 1 (April 19): 102 constituencies in 21 states/Union Territories, including all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu

102 constituencies in 21 states/Union Territories, including all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu Phase 2 (April 26): 88 constituencies in 13 states/UTs, including all 20 seats in Kerala

88 constituencies in 13 states/UTs, including all 20 seats in Kerala Phase 3 (May 7): 93 constituencies in 11 states/UTs, with 25 seats in Gujarat (BJP won 1 seat unopposed)

93 constituencies in 11 states/UTs, with 25 seats in Gujarat (BJP won 1 seat unopposed) Phase 4 (May 13): 96 constituencies in 10 states/UTs, including all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 in Telangana

96 constituencies in 10 states/UTs, including all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh and 17 in Telangana Phase 5 (May 20): 49 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, including the lone seat in Ladakh

49 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, including the lone seat in Ladakh Phase 6 (May 25): 58 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, with all 7 seats in Delhi and 10 in Haryana

58 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, with all 7 seats in Delhi and 10 in Haryana Phase 7 (June 1): 57 constituencies in 8 states/UTs, with all seats in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Result Date

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will take place on June 4. The counting will start at 8 AM, and the majority trend is likely to be out by 2 PM. The final results with concluding trends are likely to be available by 8 PM on June 4. The seat-wise results will also be announced throughout the day by the Election Commission as soon as counting is completed for each seat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When and Where to Watch Results?

Stay tuned to India TV news channel for the latest and comprehensive results-related updates. The results will be available on India TV platforms:

Lok Sabha Elections: What Happened in 2014 and 2019?

The Lok Sabha Elections 2014 were held in nine phases, to elect the members of the 16th Lok Sabha. The BJP, then in opposition, successfully dislodged the Congress-led UPA government from power at the Centre, winning 282 seats on its own with a total vote share of 31 per cent. The NDA won 336 seats in total, securing 38.5 per cent of votes across the country. Meanwhile, the ruling Congress-led UPA was reduced to only 59 seats, with the Congress securing 44 seats in its worst-ever performance.

Followed by 2014, the polls to elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 in 2019. The ruling BJP garnered over 37 per cent of votes and won 303 seats. The NDA crossed the 350-seat mark, winning 353 seats with a vote share of 45 per cent. The Congress won 52 seats and once again failed to secure the position of the official Opposition. The UPA cumulatively won 91 seats, while other parties won 98 seats.

