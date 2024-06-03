Monday, June 03, 2024
     
  4. BJP holds key meeting at Nadda's residence ahead of Lok Sabha election results

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held the meeting, a day before the Lok Sabha poll results will be declared. There was no official word on the agenda of the meeting but it is speculated that they discussed party's strategy on upcoming Lok Sabha results.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: June 03, 2024 12:21 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda
Image Source : BJP Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a key meeting with top party leaders at BJP chief JP Nadda's residence in New Delhi. The meeting comes a day before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnasth Singh attended the meeting. The other attendees were Vinod Tawde, Manohar Lal Khattar, Ashwini Vaishnav, Tarun Chugh, Shiv Prakash, Mansukh Mandaviya and BL Santosh.

They are learnt to have taken stock of the prevailing political situation following the exit polls predicting a big win for the BJP-led alliance, and the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc's series of meetings rejecting the forecast and sticking to its claim that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is on its way out.

Though there was no official word from the BJP on the meeting in which Nadda was also present, its senior leaders are learnt to have also brainstormed over the strategy to take on the opposition.

A BJP delegation had on Sunday approached the Elections Commission, accusing the Congress and its allies of trying to undermine the integrity of India's electoral process, and urged the poll body to prevent any attempts of "violence and unrest" during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

Leaders from the I.N.D.I.A bloc have urged the EC to ensure that postal ballots are counted and their results declared before the outcome of the EVMs is announced, and stressed that the poll panel should issue clear guidelines on the counting process and ensure that those are implemented.

