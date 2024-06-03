Monday, June 03, 2024
     
  'People scripted history in 2024 elections': CEC Rajiv Kumar gives standing ovation to voters | WATCH

'People scripted history in 2024 elections': CEC Rajiv Kumar gives standing ovation to voters | WATCH

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed a press conference ahead of the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha Elections and said that the voters across the country have scripted history in the 2024 polls which concluded on June 1.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: June 03, 2024 12:49 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar
Image Source : PTI Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday (June 3) addressed a pres conference ahead of the declaration of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 on Tuesday. The press briefing comes a day after two separate delegations of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc and the NDA met the Election Commission for the counting day.

"Voters scripted history in 2024. Over 31 crore women cast their vote. Over 64 crore votes have been cast in these elections," CEC Rajiv Kumar said at the press conference.

Election Commission of India gave a standing ovation to all voters who took part in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

 

More to follow...

