'China played it wrong, they panicked' - Trump fires back as trade war escalates The U.S.-China trade war escalates as China imposes a 34% tariff on U.S. imports, prompting President Trump to declare China’s response as a sign of weakness, while markets react with uncertainty.

The trade war between the United States and China reached a new peak on Friday, as China announced a retaliatory 34% tariff on all U.S. imports, set to take effect on April 10. In response, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social, delivering an aggressive statement in all caps, declaring, “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED – THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!”

The new tariffs from Beijing follow the Trump administration’s decision earlier this week to impose a 34% tariff on Chinese goods, increasing the total U.S. tariff rate on Chinese imports to a staggering 54%. The tit-for-tat tariff hikes have sent shockwaves through global markets, deepening the economic standoff between the two largest economies in the world.

Trump’s response highlights his unwavering stance in the trade dispute, claiming that China’s latest moves indicate weakness. “Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years,” Trump said during his tariff announcement at the White House. “But it is not going to happen anymore,” he added, signaling that the U.S. would no longer tolerate the economic imbalance he believes has favored China for decades.

In addition to the tariffs, Beijing also imposed restrictions on the export of rare-earth minerals—critical materials used in high-tech industries such as electronics, electric vehicles, and defense technology. This move is particularly significant given China’s dominance in the rare-earth sector, controlling approximately 90% of the world’s refined production. The U.S. relies heavily on Chinese imports of these essential materials, and any disruption to this supply chain could have far-reaching effects on industries such as technology and automotive manufacturing.

The announcement of these measures has sent global financial markets into turmoil, with U.S. stock indices falling by more than 3% in early trading, continuing Thursday’s sell-off. Investors have flocked to safe assets, such as gold and U.S. Treasury bonds, as uncertainty mounts over the trade conflict’s long-term impact.

As both nations dig in their heels, analysts warn that further tariff increases, trade disruptions, and potential economic slowdowns are likely. With neither side willing to back down, the future of global trade remains uncertain, and the stakes have never been higher.