Trump points to Biden's autopen, Xi Jinping bursts into laughter in White House video

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump shared a light-hearted moment during Xi's visit to the US, with Trump making a remark linked to former US President Joe Biden and an autopen that left Xi laughing.

A video shared by the White House shows Trump and Xi laughing together, with the White House suggesting the joke was about Biden's use of an autopen. The moment stands out because it came after another clip involving the two leaders had gone viral, showing Trump reacting to the loud sound of a B-2 bomber flying overhead while Xi appeared unfazed.

When Trump pointed towards Biden's picture

The White House shared the video on social media, showing Trump and Xi Jinping laughing together. The caption suggested that Trump was showing Xi the "Presidential Walk of Fame" and making a reference to Biden and the autopen.

The caption read: "This is the autopen, this is Biden. President Trump showing President Xi the famous Presidential Walk of Fame."

Some of Trump's words in the video were difficult to hear clearly. However, his comments appeared to point towards Biden's use of an autopen, a machine that can reproduce a person's signature almost exactly.

Trump has previously criticised Biden over his alleged use of the machine while Biden was president.

Why Trump's autopen comment made Xi laugh

An autopen is a machine that can create a copy of a person's signature. Trump's remarks appeared to reference the controversy around Biden's use of the device, and the exchange seemed to amuse Xi.

Unlike the earlier B-2 bomber moment, when Xi maintained a straight face, the Chinese president could not hold back his laughter during Trump's autopen-related comments.

Xi stayed calm as B-2 bomber flew overhead

Earlier, during Trump's welcome for Xi Jinping, a US B-2 bomber flew across the sky above the two leaders. The aircraft's loud sound prompted a very different reaction from the pair.

Xi stood calmly, maintaining what appeared to be a poker face as the bomber passed overhead. Trump, meanwhile, quickly shut his eyes after hearing the loud noise.

The video showing Trump's reaction to the bomber has also drawn attention, particularly because of the contrast between the two leaders' responses.

Trump warmly welcomed Xi Jinping

Xi Jinping arrived in the US on September 24, marking his first visit to the country in 11 years, according to the information shared.

Trump personally went to the airport to welcome the Chinese president, breaking protocol in the process. He was accompanied by his wife, Melania Trump.

A red carpet measuring around 100 feet was also laid out for Xi's welcome.

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