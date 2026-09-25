Nepal on high alert as Bagmati River overflows after heavy rain, fresh video captures rising waters

Heavy rain continued to disrupt life in Nepal on Friday, with the swollen Bagmati River overflowing its banks and raising concern in low-lying riverside communities. The persistent rainfall has also increased the risk of flooding and landslides across several parts of the country.

Major road links connecting Kathmandu with other parts of Nepal have been hit as well. The Prithvi Highway, BP Highway and Kanti Lokpath have faced blockages or restrictions after landslides and flooding, leaving vehicles stranded and disrupting long-distance travel, according to The Kathmandu Post and Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

Bagmati River rises as rain continues

The continued rainfall has pushed up water levels in rivers and streams, putting settlements close to riverbanks at risk. The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in parts of several provinces, with some areas facing a high risk of flooding.

Authorities have also urged people living along rivers and in landslide-prone areas to remain alert. The weather department has warned that persistent rainfall could increase river flows and trigger landslides, particularly where the ground has already been weakened by earlier monsoon rain.

The BP Highway has also been affected by the swollen Roshi River. Temporary road diversions at Chaukidanda and Ghumaune were washed away, disrupting traffic along the highway.

Landslides block key highways

The Prithvi Highway has been affected by landslides at several points in Dhading. Seven locations have reported landslides, with sections at Krishnabhir and Tigraang Khola completely blocked. Traffic has been restricted to one lane at five other locations, while efforts to clear debris have been complicated by continued rain and further landslides.

The BP Highway was also blocked after landslides hit Charsayabensi and Gimdi in Kavrepalanchok. Authorities have imposed overnight restrictions on the Kavrepalanchok section, with vehicles barred from using the route between 5pm and 5am until Sunday morning. Daytime traffic could also be stopped depending on flood and landslide conditions.

The Kanti Lokpath, another important road connecting Kathmandu with Makwanpur and Hetauda, has also been disrupted. Landslides at three locations on the Lalitpur side blocked the route, according to local authorities.

Authorities warn against long-distance travel

The Meteorological Forecasting Division has advised people to avoid long-distance road travel from September 25 to 27 because continued rainfall could raise the risk of floods and landslides. It has also advised trekkers in the Himalayan region to suspend their plans and those already on trekking routes to return to safer, lower elevations.

The weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall was expected in parts of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali provinces on Friday, with one or two places in Lumbini and Gandaki potentially receiving extremely heavy rain. Twelve districts have also been placed at high risk of flooding, with the possibility of rapidly rising river levels and flash floods in smaller rivers.

With rain continuing and several major road routes already affected, authorities are urging people in vulnerable areas to remain alert and check road conditions before travelling.

(With inputs from ANI)

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