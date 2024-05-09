Air India Express cabin crew calls off strike as airline agrees to withdraw 25 termination letters: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : REUTER Representational image

In a major breakthrough, a section of Air India Express cabin crew withdrew their strike after getting assurance from the airlines on Thursday. The protesting crew members have decided to join back for duty after the airline assured to look into all the issues raised by them, the sources said.

The sources aware of developments said the airline has agreed to withdraw the termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew and the management will review the cases as per service regulations.

The ending of the stalemate is followed by a conciliation meeting between the cabin crew representatives and the airline representatives at the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in the national capital on Thursday. In the meeting, both sides agreed to withdraw the strike and the termination letters.

Chief Labour Commissioner calls meeting with Airline's Union and CEO

Earlier, the Chief Labour Commissioner summoned a meeting with the Air India Express union and CEO on Thursday aiming to end the dispute between staffers and the management. Air India Express Spokesperson said that the airline was making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected situation.

"We will be operating 283 flights today. We have mobilised all resources and Air India will support us by operating on 20 of our routes. However, 85 of our flights stand cancelled and we urge our guests booked to fly with us to check if their flight is affected by the disruption before heading to the airport. If their flight is cancelled, or delayed beyond 3 hours, they may opt for a full refund or reschedule to a later date without any fees on Tia on WhatsApp (+91 6360012345) or on airindiaexpress.com."

Also read: Rapido to offer free rides to voters on polling day in Delhi, announces Chief Electoral Officer