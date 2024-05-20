Where is IPL 2024 final scheduled to be played?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IPL trophy

After 70 matches played for more than 50 days, the 2024 edition has got its top four teams with Kolkata Knight Riders topping the points table with nine wins and three loss in 14 matches with two of their games ending in no result. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) turned the tables around on the last day of the league stage jumping to the second position and Rajasthan Royals, after being in top two until the 68th match of league stage, will now play in the eliminator after ending at the third place. They will have to take the long route if they are feature in the IPL 2024 final to be played on Sunday (May 26).

The last team to make it to the playoffs are Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who pipped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league game to miraculously qualify. They will face the Royals in the eliminator to be played on May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. For the unversed, like last year, the IPL final will not played in Ahmedabad. Instead, the venue has been allotted the qualifier 1 and eliminator clashes.

This time around in the IPL 2024 final is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The reason for the same is that CSK had won the previous edition and according to the rules, the team winning the IPL gets a chance to host the final next season at its home ground. Accordingly, one of the teams from KKR, RR, SRH and RCB can host the final of IPL 2025 if they win this season.

Interestingly, none of the teams this season will get to play their playoff matches at their home ground with Gujarat Titans and CSK not making it to the playoffs.

Here is the schedule of IPL 2024 playoffs

Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH - May 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Eliminator: RR vs RCB - May 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Qualifier 2: Loser of Q1 vs Winner of Eliminator - May 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Final: Winner of Q1 vs Winner of Q2 - May 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai