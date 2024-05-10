GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat aim for survival as Chennai look to go clear of middle-muddle

Friday, May 10, 2024
     
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans look to stay in the hunt for the playoffs as they host Chennai Super Kings in match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2024 in Ahmedabad. GT are hanging by a thin thread, while CSK are looking to go clear of the middle-table muddle.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2024 18:40 IST
GT vs CSK IPL 2024 live score
Image Source : INDIA TV GT vs CSK live match.

GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the Indian Premier League 2024. Two opponents who shared a strong rivalry, find themselves at two different spectrums in the league. While CSK are in a good position to qualify for the playoffs, GT are hanging by a thin thread, hoping to win all their games and other results to go in their favour too. 

The Titans are placed at the bottom of the points table and have suffered three defeats on trot. Meanwhile, the Super Kings are in a middle-table muddle as they are among the three teams with 12 points but have an extra game at hand. Follow for the latest updates on the GT vs CSK clash.

  • May 10, 2024 6:24 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs CSK IPL 2024: CSK find themselves depleted!!

    It's not the right time in the tournament but CSK find themselves depleted. With Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman gone and Deepak Chahar unlikely to play any part in IPL 2024 now, CSK have been handicapped in the bowling department. They still have Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson and Tushar Deshpande in their ranks and would be happy to see how Simarjeet Singh bowled against PBKS even though that was a small sample size. Can CSK do well without the key pacers?

  • May 10, 2024 6:12 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs CSK IPL 2024: What teams need to qualify for playoffs?

    CSK are placed well in the points table (4th place) with 12 points (6 wins) from 11 matches. Two more wins should be enough for them to sail through into the playoffs. They face GT, RR and RCB in their last three games

    GT are at the rock bottom on 10th. They have 8 points (4 wins) from 11 games. GT would need to win all of their games and then hope for several other results to go their way and also need to work on the NRR if they have to qualify on 14 points. A loss today and it will be curtains for them even mathematically.

  • May 10, 2024 5:58 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs CSK IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings again!!

    It's Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium yet again. In isolation, this face-off sounds way too big but looking at the ongoing season, this rivalry does not seem as it was last year. GT, who bossed in the previous two seasons of the league, seems to have ran out of the gas due to absence of their stars. By this time, they would have qualified for the playoffs. But this season is a complete different one. GT are currently hanging by a very thin thread and are placed on the rock bottom of the points table. Can they live to fight for another day? We will find that out!

