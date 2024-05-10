GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat aim for survival as Chennai look to go clear of middle-muddle

GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat aim for survival as Chennai look to go clear of middle-muddleGT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings for the second time in the Indian Premier League 2024. Two opponents who shared a strong rivalry, find themselves at two different spectrums in the league. While CSK are in a good position to qualify for the playoffs, GT are hanging by a thin thread, hoping to win all their games and other results to go in their favour too.
The Titans are placed at the bottom of the points table and have suffered three defeats on trot. Meanwhile, the Super Kings are in a middle-table muddle as they are among the three teams with 12 points but have an extra game at hand. Follow for the latest updates on the GT vs CSK clash.