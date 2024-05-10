GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat aim for survival as Chennai look to go clear of middle-muddle

CSK are placed well in the points table (4th place) with 12 points (6 wins) from 11 matches. Two more wins should be enough for them to sail through into the playoffs. They face GT, RR and RCB in their last three games

GT are at the rock bottom on 10th. They have 8 points (4 wins) from 11 games. GT would need to win all of their games and then hope for several other results to go their way and also need to work on the NRR if they have to qualify on 14 points. A loss today and it will be curtains for them even mathematically.