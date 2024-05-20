USA vs BAN T20I series: Schedule, venue, live streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BANGLADESH CRICKET Bangladesh cricket team

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup is set to commence on June 1 with the tournament being hosted by the West Indies and USA. This is the first time that the mega event will be played in the USA while the West Indies last hosted the competition back in 2010. In a bid to get accustomed to the conditions, Bangladesh are set to play three T20Is against the co-hosts USA starting from May 21.

These are the last set to matches before the T20 World Cup as the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side will be keen on sorting out their combinations for the tournament. Shakib Al Hasan is making a comeback for the visitors in the shortest format while veteran Madhmudullah has also made it to the squad not only for this series but also for the World Cup.

Bangladesh have been slotted in Group D for the mega event alongside South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Nepal. They will be starting their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 7 and will be playing their first two matches in Dallas and New York before moving to St Vincent for the next two outings against Netherlands and Nepal.

As for the USA, this is the first time they are facing Bangladesh at the international level and clearly, have a great opportunity to gain a lot of confidence in the tournament. USA will be facing big teams like India and Pakistan alongside Ireland and Canada in the T20 World Cup.

Here's all you need to know about the USA vs BAN T20I Series:

Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed

USA: Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Nitish Kumar, Milind Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shayan Jahangir, Andries Gous, Monank Patel, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netrawalkar

Schedule

1st T20I - May 21

2nd T20I - May 23

3rd T20I - May 25

Venue

All the matches of the series will be played at Prairie View Cricket Complex, Houston.

Live Streaming

There is no live telecast of USA vs BAN T20I Series in India. However, live streaming will be available on Fancode.