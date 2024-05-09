Virat Kohli narrowly misses his century after matching KL Rahul's unique IPL milestone

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli against PBKS in Dharamsala on May 9, 2024

Virat Kohli registered a sensational knock against Punjab Kings in the crucial fixture in IPL 2024 to shatter multiple records on Thursday. Kohli scored 92* off just 47 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a 241 total at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

After teaching a 62-run mark, Kohli became the only second cricketer to complete 1,000 runs against Punjab Kings. Kohli also surpassed a 600-run mark this season and equalled KL Rahul's record for scoring 600-plus runs most times in the IPL season.

The RCB stalwart has registered 1,000-plus runs against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL. He surpassed Rohit Sharma and David Warner's major record for 1000-plus runs against most opponents in IPL history.

1000+ runs against most opponents in the IPL history

3 - Virat Kohli vs CSK, DC & PBKS 2 - Rohit Sharma vs DC & KKR 2 - David Warner vs KKR & PBKS

The 35-year-old legend now has recorded 600-plus runs in four different editions (2011, 2016, 2023, 2024) to equal KL Rahul's unique milestone. Only five players have scored 600-plus runs in IPL seasons multiple times.

Most 600+ run seasons in IPL

4 - KL Rahul & Virat Kohli 3 - Chirs Gayle & David Warner 2 - Faf du Plessis

More to follow...