Virat Kohli narrowly misses his century after matching KL Rahul's unique IPL milestone

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024: Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form with another brilliant knock to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a challenging total of 241 against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala HPCA Stadium on Thursday.

Sumeet Kavthale Updated on: May 09, 2024
Virat Kohli
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli against PBKS in Dharamsala on May 9, 2024

Virat Kohli registered a sensational knock against Punjab Kings in the crucial fixture in IPL 2024 to shatter multiple records on Thursday. Kohli scored 92* off just 47 balls to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a 241 total at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

After teaching a 62-run mark, Kohli became the only second cricketer to complete 1,000 runs against Punjab Kings. Kohli also surpassed a 600-run mark this season and equalled KL Rahul's record for scoring 600-plus runs most times in the IPL season.

The RCB stalwart has registered 1,000-plus runs against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in IPL. He surpassed Rohit Sharma and David Warner's major record for 1000-plus runs against most opponents in IPL history.

1000+ runs against most opponents in the IPL history

  1. 3 - Virat Kohli vs CSK, DC & PBKS
  2. 2 - Rohit Sharma vs DC & KKR
  3. 2 - David Warner vs KKR & PBKS

The 35-year-old legend now has recorded 600-plus runs in four different editions (2011, 2016, 2023, 2024) to equal KL Rahul's unique milestone. Only five players have scored 600-plus runs in IPL seasons multiple times. 

Most 600+ run seasons in IPL

  1. 4 - KL Rahul & Virat Kohli
  2. 3 - Chirs Gayle & David Warner
  3. 2 - Faf du Plessis

More to follow...

