Maharashtra Board Result 2024: MSBSHSE HSC Result to be out tomorrow, check when and where to download

Maharashtra Board Result 2024 date: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to announce the Higher Secondary Examination February 2024 Result tomorrow, May 21. As per the official announcement, the results will be declared through a press conference scheduled at 11 am. After that, the students can access the results from the official websites after 1 pm.

This year, the Maharashtra board conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exams from March 1 to March 26 and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 19. Once the results are announced, the direct link to the marksheets will be shared with the students. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

In 2023, the results were declared on May 25. The overall pass percentage in Class 12 HSC exam results saw a dip last year. While the pass percentage in 2023 was 91.25 per cent, it was 94.22 per cent in 2022. Last year, science stream students recorded a pass percentage of 96.09 per cent, while in commerce, it was 90.42 per cent and in arts, it was 84.05 per cent.

Alternative websites to check scorecards

maharesult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

indiatvnews.com

How to download Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2024?

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in or hsresult.mkcl.org

Click on the result link

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide roll number and date of birth

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2024 for future reference

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2024: Details on Marksheet

Roll or seat number

Name

Subjects

Subject code and marks

Overall marks obtained and qualifying status

