Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Soon: When, and where to download MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Results

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is preparing to release the results for classes 10th and 12th (SSC and HSC). Rumours were circulating about the results being released today, but the MSBSHSE Board Chairman, Sharad Gosavi, has confirmed that the results will not be published today, according to a report by Hindustan Times. It is expected that the notice about the result declaration will be out this week. However, there is no specific date for releasing the notice. Once the results are released, students will be able to download them from the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th board exam results.

How to download Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th board results?

Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in

Click on the 'Result' tab

Navigate the link to the 'Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th board exam results'

Enter your essential details such as roll number, registration number, and other details

Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th board exam results will appear on the screen

Download and save Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th board exam results for future reference

This year, the Maharashtra Board Class 10th exams were conducted between March 1 to 26, and the Class 12th board exam was conducted between February 21 and March 19. Both classes' board exams were conducted in two shifts - the first shift was from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per reports, more than 15 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exam, and around 14 lakh appeared for the class 12 board exam.

Alternative Websites to check Maharashtra Board Results

-results.nic.in

-mahahsc.in

-mahahsscboard.in

-mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

-mahresult.nic.in

-results.gov.in

Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th board results: Passing Marks

To pass class 10th and 12th Maharashtra Board Exam, the students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each paper and overall. Students who fail in one or two papers will have to appear for the compartment exam. Details on revaluation, re-totalling, and compartment exam forms will be shared in due course. Students are advised to keep checking the official website and indiatvnews.com for the latest updates.