Friday, May 10, 2024
     
  5. TN SSLC Results 2024 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results to be declared today at tnresuts.nic.in
Tamil Nadu Class 10th results will be declared today, May 10. All those who are eagerly waiting for the TN SSLC Results can stay tuned to this live blog for every minute update.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2024 9:05 IST
Tamil Nadu Class 10th results today, May 10
Image Source : TNDGE Tamil Nadu Class 10th results today, May 10

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will declare the TN SSLC results today, on May 9, 2024, at 9:30 am. Candidates can download their results on two official websites, namely dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, using their registration number and date of birth. The online marksheets will be available for download in due course. Once the link is activated, the direct link to the scorecards will be shared with the students. Students can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

Here are the steps to check TN Board results 2024 online:

  1. Visit the official Tamil Nadu board result website, dge.tn.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "TN Board 10th Result" link.
  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the provided login window.
  4. Click on the ‘Get Marks’ option.
  5. The Tamil Nadu board exam 10th result 2024 marksheet will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and print the TN 10th result marksheet 2024 for future reference.

It is important to note that the online TN board 10th marksheet is provisional. After the declaration of TN 10th result 2024, students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. The date and time about the marksheet collection will be shared by the respective school.

Students can stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :TN SSLC Results 2024 LIVE

  • May 10, 2024 9:05 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN SSLC Result 2024: Last year's subject -wise pass percentage

    • Language: 95.55 per cent
    • English: 98.93 per cent
    • Maths: 95.54 per cent
    • Science: 95.75 per cent
    • Social Science: 95.83 per cent
  • May 10, 2024 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Over 8 lakh students to get class 10th Tamil Nadu Results

    Around 8 lakh students are waiting for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams. Once the results are announced, students will be able to download their scorecards using their registration/roll number, and other details on the login page.

     

  • May 10, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Tamil Nadu Board 2024 class 10 Result in half an hour

    Only half an hour left for the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Exam Result. Students are advised to keep checking this space for the latest updates.

     

  • May 10, 2024 8:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Tamil Nadu Board 2024 class 10 Result: Alternative websites to check scores

    1. apply1.tndge.org/dge-result
    2. www.dge.tn.gov.in 
    3. www.tnresults.nic.in
    4. dge1.tn.nic.in
    5. apply1.tndge.org
    6. dge2.tn.nic.in

     

  • May 10, 2024 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN SSLC Result 2024: Passing Marks

    Students need to score a minimum of 35 marks in each of the six subjects out of a total of 100 marks to pass the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams in 2024.

     

  • May 10, 2024 8:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN SSLC Result 2024: Last year's pass percentage

    The overall pass percentage was 91.39 per cent last year.

  • May 10, 2024 8:53 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Last year's top-performing districts

    • Perambalur - 97.67%
    • Sivaganga - 97.53%
    • Virudhunagar - 96.22%
    • Kanyakumari - 95.99%
    • Tuticorin - 95.58%
  • May 10, 2024 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Provisional marksheets will be distributed by respective schools

    The online Tamil Nadu Board SSLC result mark sheet is provisional, students will have to collect their original mark sheet from their respective schools.

  • May 10, 2024 8:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Over 8 lakh students waiting for TN SSLC exam 2024

    This year, over 8 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the Tamil Nadu Board Result 2024. The result announcement will be done at 9.30 am.

     

  • May 10, 2024 8:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Tamil Nadu board results 2024 through an app?

    1. Download 'TN SSLC Result 2024' app from the Play Store/app store
    2. After the app has been downloaded, open it and click on 'View your SSLC result 2024 Tamil Nadu'
    3. Enter your registration number and birthdate in the designated space
    4. Next, press the 'Submit' button
    5.  Tamil Nadu 10th results will appear on the screen
    6. Students can now check their Tamil Nadu 10th result through DGE's mobile app
  • May 10, 2024 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2024 download link to be activated soon

    As per the information shared by the board, TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results will be released on Friday, 10th May 2024 at 09:30 A.M. The official website reads, 'TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results is expected on Friday, 10th May 2024 @ 09:30 A.M.'

     

  • May 10, 2024 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2024 LIVE: Websites to check

