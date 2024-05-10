TN SSLC Results 2024 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results to be declared today at tnresuts.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : TNDGE Tamil Nadu Class 10th results today, May 10

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will declare the TN SSLC results today, on May 9, 2024, at 9:30 am. Candidates can download their results on two official websites, namely dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in, using their registration number and date of birth. The online marksheets will be available for download in due course. Once the link is activated, the direct link to the scorecards will be shared with the students. Students can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

Here are the steps to check TN Board results 2024 online:

Visit the official Tamil Nadu board result website, dge.tn.gov.in. Click on the "TN Board 10th Result" link. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the provided login window. Click on the ‘Get Marks’ option. The Tamil Nadu board exam 10th result 2024 marksheet will appear on the screen. Download and print the TN 10th result marksheet 2024 for future reference.

It is important to note that the online TN board 10th marksheet is provisional. After the declaration of TN 10th result 2024, students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. The date and time about the marksheet collection will be shared by the respective school.

Students can stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.