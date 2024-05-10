TN SSLC Result 2024 announced, TNDGE 10th scorecard direct download link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN SSLC Result 2024 out

TN SSLC Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai has announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exam 2024. All those who appeared in the TN SSLC Exam 2024, can download their results from the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

The link to the TN SSLC Result 2024 has been activated on the official website. Students can download TN class 10th Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC exam for the year 2024 was held from March 26 to April 8, and 9,08,080 students appeared for the same. The exams were conducted in a single session every day from 10 am to 1.15 pm at various centers across the state. As per the results, this year, girls outperformed boys by securing 94.53 per cent, while the pass percentage of male students was 88.58 per cent. The overall pass percentage is 91.55 per cent.

ALSO READ | TN SSLC Results 2024 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Class 10th results out at tnresuts.nic.in

How to download TN SSLC Result 2024?

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in Click on the 'TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results' link under examination results It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your registration number, date of birth and click on 'Get Marks' TN SSLC Class Xth Std Result will appear on the screen Download and save TN SSLC Class Xth Std Result for future reference

TN SSLC Result 2024: Details mentioned on Scorecards

Candidate’s name

School Name

Registration number

Date of birth

Subject-wise and total marks secured

Division

TN result 2024 10th status (Pass/Fail)

TN SSLC Result 2024: Websites to check scorecards

Students can follow these websites to check their TN SSLC 10th result 2024 scorecards.

apply1.tndge.org/dge-result www.dge.tn.gov.in www.tnresults.nic.in dge1.tn.nic.in apply1.tndge.org dge2.tn.nic.in

TN SSLC Result 2024: Pass Mark

Students need to score at least 35 marks in each of the six subjects out of 100 to pass the Tamil Nadu SSLC exams in 2024. Students who have not achieved the minimum marks will be considered as failed in the TN Class 10th Exam 2024.

Direct link to download TN SSLC Result 2024

It should be noted that the online Tamil Nadu Board SSLC Result mark sheet is provisional, students are required to collect the original mark sheets from their schools. Students can download TN SSLC Result 2024 scorecards by clicking on the above link.