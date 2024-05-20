Monday, May 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. CBSE Result 2024 Class 10: Marks verification process starts, here's easy step, application fee, more

CBSE Result 2024 Class 10: Marks verification process starts, here's easy step, application fee, more

CBSE Class 10 marks verification link has been activated on the official website. Students can now apply for the verification till May 24. Check how to apply, application fee, and other relevant information.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2024 19:10 IST
CBSE 2024 Class 10: Verification process starts
Image Source : CBSE CBSE 2024 Class 10: Verification process starts

The Central Board of Secondary Education has activated the mark verification process for class 10 today, May 20 on its official website. Students who appeared and are dissatisfied with their results can now apply for marks verification, photocopy, and revaluation. In order to apply for the same, the students are required to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in and apply for verification before May 24. The evaluation process will begin on June 9. Students can apply to obtain photocopies of answer sheets on June 4 and 5. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE results 2024 Class 10 on May 13, 2024, on the official website. The board conducted the exam from February 15 to March 13.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay Rs 500 as application fees, to apply for verification. The outcome of the verification and evaluation will be shared with the same login account from where the candidate applied for it that is on the CBSE website. No individual communication will be sent in this regard. In case of a change in marks, the first communication that marks have been changed will be uploaded. Thereafter, once the result is recalculated, the actual increase or actual decrease of marks will also be uploaded. The applicants are advised to visit CBSE’s website for the status of the verification request. 

Process for revaluation

  • Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in 
  • Click on continue and schools
  • Click on school Digi locker and post-exam activities
  • Click on the rechecking and revaluation tab to be redirected to the application page
  • To apply for verification, enter your roll number, 5-digit seat number, and centre number as mentioned on the admit card
  • Submit the details and proceed to the payment section
  • Pay the amount 
  • Submit the application.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement