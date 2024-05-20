CBSE Result 2024 Class 10: Marks verification process starts, here's easy step, application fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE CBSE 2024 Class 10: Verification process starts

The Central Board of Secondary Education has activated the mark verification process for class 10 today, May 20 on its official website. Students who appeared and are dissatisfied with their results can now apply for marks verification, photocopy, and revaluation. In order to apply for the same, the students are required to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in and apply for verification before May 24. The evaluation process will begin on June 9. Students can apply to obtain photocopies of answer sheets on June 4 and 5.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE results 2024 Class 10 on May 13, 2024, on the official website. The board conducted the exam from February 15 to March 13.

Application Fee

The candidates need to pay Rs 500 as application fees, to apply for verification. The outcome of the verification and evaluation will be shared with the same login account from where the candidate applied for it that is on the CBSE website. No individual communication will be sent in this regard. In case of a change in marks, the first communication that marks have been changed will be uploaded. Thereafter, once the result is recalculated, the actual increase or actual decrease of marks will also be uploaded. The applicants are advised to visit CBSE’s website for the status of the verification request.

Process for revaluation